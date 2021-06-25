Chris Bosh on how Nets’ Big 3 would match up with his Heat Big 3

Chris Bosh, a two-time NBA Champion and former member of the Miami Heat Big Three in 2011-14, openly admitted that the Brooklyn Nets’ Big Three would beat his Heat Big Three if every player was in their prime. He made this statement when appearing on Fubo Sports Network on Tuesday.

“I’m gonna give the nod to them,” said Bosh. “I could score pretty good, and I’ll go out there and compete, but you know, they can do things I’ve never seen — In a 3-on-3 game, it’s just about what could happen. These guys could just make all jumpers. … I mean all three of them have that ability to be like that’s not fair.”

When Bosh’s Heat Big Three fell short of a championship of 2011 when they first got together, they went on to win the next two championships. Now that the Nets are on that same track and the former Heat big man is claiming they just aren’t “fair” considering their talent, we may see Brooklyn top that.