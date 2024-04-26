Chop Robinson becomes first Quince Orchard grad drafted to NFL

DETROIT (DC News Now) — Gaithersburg, Maryland native Chop Robinson was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

An edge rusher out of Penn State, Robinson is the first player drafted to the NFL from head coach John Kelley’s powerhouse program at Quince Orchard.

Robinson starred the last two seasons at Penn State. Before that, he spent a season at Maryland.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.