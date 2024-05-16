Children’s Cup Regatta coming to Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sailing enthusiasts will soon be able to set sail at an event to support patients from the Alabama Gulf Coast who receive care at Children’s of Alabama.

According to a press release, the 13th annual Children’s Cup Regatta, which provides “a sense of community and care, welcoming all sailing enthusiasts and friends from Mobile and Baldwin counties,” is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, at the Fairhope Yacht Club.

Mobile Mayor apologizes to police department amid holes in Kenyen Brown report

Guests to the Regatta are invited to “immerse themselves in an array of activities for all ages,” the release said.

Activities include:

Races

Bidding on Silent Auctions

Kids’ Activity Area

Live music

The release notef two activities included in the Children’s Cup Regatta that are in honor of patients: “Katie’s Cup Youth Regatta” and “Al’s Activity Area.”

“Katie’s Cup Youth Regatta” is in honor of Katie Hamlin of Fairhope who recovered after a possible staph infection in May 2009, and provides young sailors an opportunity to participate.

“Al’s Activity Area” is in honor of local Children’s patient Al Guarisco. The play area opens at 4 p.m. and features a slide, arts and crafts, games, and the Rain Gutter Regatta, according to the release.

Walmart employee accused of stealing from store for 2 weeks: Mobile Police

Children’s Cup Regatta posted the following event schedule on Facebook:

Skippers meeting at 10:30 a.m.

Races begin at 12:30 p.m, admission is free starting at noon

Cruise Crall lasts all day

Dinner is served at 5 p.m.

The silent auction closes at 7 p.m.

Elberta High School student may have just reeled in a record-breaking fish

For more information on the event or to register online visit Children’s of Alabama’s website or call Kerrie Benson at 251-610-4969. Day-of registration will be available from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Fairhope Yacht Club, according to the release.

Event updates will be posted to Children’s Cup Regatta’s Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.