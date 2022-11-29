Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman lifting weights again after injury

Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman shared a positive update on his recovery from an abdominal ailment that saw him placed on injured reserve in mid-November.

On Monday, Hardman shared an update on Twitter, informing the public that he’s back in the weight room for training after dealing with an abdominal injury.

“Damn it feels good to lift weights again,” he wrote, followed by a teardrop emoji.

Damn it feels good to lift weights again 😢 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 28, 2022

Hardman was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 17, meaning he still must sit out of the Chiefs’ Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos. He can be designated to return and activated to the 53-man roster for the Week 15 game against the Houston Texans. He already missed games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

It’s still not entirely clear what type of injury Hardman is dealing with, but the fact that he’s been cleared to resume lifting weights can only be a positive sign in terms of his recovery and return to the field. It’s possible that he could even be ready to get back out there and play at the earliest possible juncture in Week 15. That’d be good news for a struggling special teams unit that could really use some stability at the punt returner position moving forward.

