Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling asks if he can watch Rihanna's Super Bowl 57 halftime show

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl. But for wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, playing in the game isn't enough.

Valdes-Scantling took to Twitter on Monday to ask if he can watch Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show, too.

"Serious question… can I watch Rihanna perform at halftime?" he said.

The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC championship. Valdes-Scantling scored a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter as Kansas City advanced to face the Philadelphia Eagles in its third Super Bowl in four years.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED: A complete guide to Super Bowl 57: What to know about Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and more

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes previously said he was pleased that Rihanna was selected as the Super Bowl 57 halftime performer and said that his wife, Brittany, was especially excited. So even if he's not able to watch the performance, she can enjoy it for the both of them.

“She has a lot of bangers,” he said. “Brittany (Mahomes) was pretty hyped about it. She’s a legend as well. Hopefully, we can be in the game and I can maybe record it and watch it afterward. ... She’s one of the greatest to do it, so I'm sure it'll be a great show.”

Serious question… can I watch Rihanna perform at halftime? — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) January 30, 2023

HYPE: Rihanna acknowledges hiatus in Super Bowl 57 halftime show teaser

Punter Tommy Townsend also commented on the announcement, analyzing how the superstar singer was holding the football in the promotional image.

“Textbook punt 'handshake' grip by @rihanna,” Townsend wrote. “I’d like to see a little more space between the ball and palm and nose turned slightly in but looks solid. Bombs away, babe.”

If Valdes-Scantling or any of the Chiefs players did sneak out to watch Rihanna, it wouldn't be the first time.

Story continues

Last season, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson went viral when he stayed on the sidelines during halftime to watch Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and a cast of West Coast legends perform for Super Bowl 56.

While commenting on McPherson's decision to buck team meetings and watch the free concert, Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin admitted to sneaking away during Super Bowl 27 in 1993 to see Michael Jackson perform.

"I went, snuck out, went to go watch that performance," he said, explaining he told a coach he had to use the bathroom. "It was beautiful. It was iconic. ... You do what you gotta do."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants to watch Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime