Chiefs stunned at home by Raiders for first loss of season

Patrick Mahomes lost to the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time in his NFL career, and the Kansas City Chiefs’ five-game win streak against the Raiders was snapped at five after a 40-32 loss Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Raiders had lost seven straight at Arrowhead before Sunday, last winning there in 2012. It was also the Chiefs’ first loss since Week 10 of the 2019 season.

The last time the Raiders scored 40 or more points against the Chiefs? It was back on Nov. 5, 2000 — and yes, Jon Gruden was in his first Raiders coaching tenure then. He was 0-4 against them since returning to the team prior to the 2018 season.

The Chiefs dropped to 4-1. The Raiders avoided falling below .500, improving to 3-2.

Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor , left, celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr after catching a 59-yard touchdown pass in their win over the Chiefs on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) More

Kansas City led 14-3 and 21-10 in the first half on Sunday. But the Raiders stormed back with two touchdowns in the final 6:24 of the first half, and the game was tied 24-all at halftime.

In the second half, it was all Raiders. After a scoreless third quarter, Josh Jacobs keyed the Raiders’ fourth-quarter blitz. Jacobs capped the first TD drive with a 7-yard score and later got in the end zone from 2 yards out.

The second TD from Jacobs came after a Mahomes interception was run back 47 yards by the Raiders’ Jeff Heath.

The Raiders’ Derek Carr overcame an early pick to complete 21 of 30 passes for 345 yards and three TDs. Carr hit Nelson Agholor on a 59-yard TD, rookie Henry Ruggs III on a 72-yard bomb and Darren Waller on a 2-yard score — all coming in the second quarter.

Mahomes ran for a score and threw for two TD passes. But he only completed 22 of 43 passes on the day and threw the back-breaking pick late.

Las Vegas’ defense forced three punts and the pick in the second half prior to allowing Mahomes to lead a TD drive in the final five minutes. But the Raiders were able to convert a fourth-down sneak by Carr and run out the clock.

More from Yahoo Sports: