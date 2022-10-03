Chiefs snap counts: Skyy Moore, Isiah Pacheco set career highs

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the win column after “Sunday Night Football” against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After stealing a possession on the opening play of the game, the offense played 16 more snaps compared to the defense. It also speaks to how quickly the defense was able to get off the field on a few occasions and how the offense was taking their time with 9-12 play drives.

What else can we learn from the weekly snap numbers? Here’s a look at how the snaps came down in Week 4:

Observations

Trey Smith missed one snap for his pec injury, but every other starting offensive lineman played 100% of the offensive snaps. Nick Allegretti replaced Smith on his missed snap and also came in as an eligible receiver on Patrick Mahomes’ 2-yard touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Skyy Moore and Isiah Pacheco both set career highs in offensive snaps and total snaps in Week 4. Both players impressed with a relatively low number of snaps and should see more opportunities moving forward.

There was a lot of 11-personnel this week, with Noah Gray playing 57% of the snaps and the fourth-most snaps by a skill position player.

Mecole Hardman’s snap count seems to be dropping. A week ago he was right up there with MVS and JuJu, now he played about 10 snaps fewer.

Nick Bolton, L’Jarius Sneed and Juan Thornhill all played 100% of the defensive snaps on Sunday night. Sneed led the team in tackles with nine.

Bryan Cook actually led all rookies in snaps this week with 47 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps. It was a career-high day in terms of snaps for Cook. George Karlaftis had led all rookies in each of the past three weeks.

Leo Chenal played a career low in snaps in Week 4, with just eight total snaps on the day. There wasn’t a lot of heavy personnel and running plays from the Buccaneers this week so that’s not a huge surprise given that Chenal has mostly been playing in the base defense.

Outside of Chris Jones, Tershawn Wharton played the second-most snaps by a defensive tackle on Sunday night. He produced two total tackles and two quarterback hits.

In his NFL debut, Nazeeh Johnson was one of seven players to play only special teams snaps. He was joined by Geron Christian, Prince Tega Wanogho, Joshua Williams, Jack Cochrane, Chris Lammons and Elijah Lee.

