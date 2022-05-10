Chiefs make several roster moves following rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs have made several roster moves following their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

The team has signed three players to the 90-man offseason roster, but only one of those players was among the 40 minicamp tryouts. That player is Virginia OL Chris Glaser, who announced his signing with the team this morning. The two others who join Glaser are C Austin Reiter and WR Gary Jennings, who were both released to make room for undrafted free-agent signings ahead of minicamp.

It would appear that none of the players the Chiefs brought in at the center or receiver spot on a tryout basis were able to outshine those two veterans. Both were unable to participate in the rookie minicamp anyways, so it made plenty of sense to waive them at the time in order to make room for others.

In corresponding moves, the team waived four players from the 90-man offseason roster. QB Anthony Gordon, RB Brenden Knox, OT Gene Pryor and DT Darius Stills all were released on Tuesday. Pryor was an undrafted free agent signing following the 2022 NFL draft. Stills and Knox were both reserve/future signings, with Stills being a legacy player as the son of former Chiefs LB Gary Stills.

Finally, the team also waived Gordon, who was re-signed recently after spending the 2021 offseason with Kansas City. While he looked polished at camp, he was ousted by rookie QB Dustin Crum, who the team wants to get a closer look at over the coming months.

You’ll notice that these transactions leave the Chiefs with one vacant spot on the 90-man roster. Keep an eye out for potential free agent signings in the coming days.

