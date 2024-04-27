Chiefs select TE Jared Wiley at No. 131 in fourth round

Have the Chiefs found a possible successor to Travis Kelce?

They've at least brought in a player who has effectively gotten into the end zone.

With the 131st pick in the fourth round, Kansas City selected tight end Jared Wiley out of TCU.

Wiley, 23, spent his first three collegiate seasons at Texas before transferring to TCU.

In 2023, he was a first-team All-Big 12 honoree after catching 47 passes for 520 yards with eight touchdowns in 12 games. He led all FBS tight ends in receiving TDs last season.

He registered 90 catches for 1,013 yards with 15 TDs in 59 total college games.

The Chiefs have now used three of their four draft picks so far on offensive players. The club added receiver Xavier Worthy at No. 28 in the first round and offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia out at No. 63 in the second round.