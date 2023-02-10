Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes once picked Eagles to beat Patriots in Super Bowl

Mahomes once picked Eagles to beat Patriots in 2005 Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Eagles are facing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, and it's safe to say the generationally-talented quarterback is picking his own team to beat the Eagles.

But once upon a time Mahomes was on the Eagles' side in the big game.

Internet whiz Jon Bois of SB Nation went newspaper dumpster-diving this week and stumbled upon something absolutely incredible: a printed prediction from a 9-year-old Mahomes in the Tyler Morning Telegraph, one day before the Eagles faced the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Mahomes picked the Eagles to win the game, 35-28, calling the Donovan McNabb-quarterbacked squad "a better team":

The paper also printed a prediction from Mahomes' father at the bottom of the feature. The elder Mahomes predicted an Eagles win, 22-19, and simply wrote "Go Eagles!"

What are the odds that something like this exists? The world is a wild place, as is the Internet.

The Mahomes men were proven incorrect, as Andy Reid's squad suffered a 24-21 defeat at the hands of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. It was the Patriots' third title in four years as the dynasty was officially underway.