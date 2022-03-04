Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes jokes about 40-yard dash times at combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has on-field workouts going on in primetime this year and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is tuning in.

The Chiefs’ star quarterback was watching the receivers run the 40-yard dash, which shouldn’t surprise anyone who watched Kansas City play last season. He happened to catch Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton running an unofficial 4.21s 40-yard dash time. If confirmed, Thornton’s time would beat out John Ross’ record 4.22s 40-yard dash set back in 2017.

Mahomes showed some excitement for Thornton’s time on Twitter.

4.21…🔥 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 4, 2022

Mahomes’ excitement quickly waned when he recalled the 4.8s 40-yard dash time that he ran back in the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine. He found himself questioning whether they’d changed the playing surface at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indy must have switch the turf or something since i ran on it 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 4, 2022

To make matters worse, the NFL Network broadcast matched Mahomes up against Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Raiders QB Marcus Mariota. He wasn’t too thrilled with the results.

Y’all didn’t have to put me in that group getting left like that 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SdNdZDtFhp — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 4, 2022

Thankfully they didn’t match him up with Thornton or he would have really been left in the dust.

