Chiefs make a pair of roster moves on Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their wild-card round showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to the NFL’s official personnel notice for Saturday, the Chiefs have elevated WR Daurice Fountain and RB Darwin Thompson from the practice squad via standard elevation. The team protected Fountain earlier in the practice week.

Fountain has appeared in two games for the Chiefs this season with the majority of his snaps coming on special teams. It looks like he’ll have some heavy involvement on special teams and potentially even a chance to work on offense. Tyreek Hill was dealing with a heel injury in practice this week, but he’s clear of a game status designation. This elevation doesn’t appear to have anything to do with that injury.

The second elevation comes as a big surprise. Just a day after rejoining the Chiefs via their practice squad, former sixth-round draft pick Darwin Thompson has been brought up from the practice squad. Darrel Williams is looking more and more like a game-time decision with a questionable game status due to a toe injury. Should Williams be unable to play, Thompson could step in and be an emergency option at RB behind Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore. He hasn’t had much practice, but he spent two seasons in the system with Kansas City and even took some postseason snaps in Super Bowl LIV.

