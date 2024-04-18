Chiefs NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Kansas City's draft picks for every round

The Chiefs will look to cement themselves as one of the greatest teams in NFL history as they go for a three-peat in the 2024 season. Kansas City has reached the Super Bowl in four of the last five seasons, winning three times, including back-to-back wins in Super Bowl LVII (2022 season) and Super Bowl LVIII (2023 season).

Known for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and a high-flying offense, it was the Chiefs’ defense that led the way last season, ranking 2nd in both total and scoring defense in 2023. That defensive unit has lost two key starters this offseason, with CB L’Jarius Sneed traded to the Titans and LB Willie Gay signing with the Saints.

Kansas City has gotten solid production out of their draft picks in recent years but the team still needs a top, reliable wide receiver to give Mahomes another option on offense.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 32

Round 2: No. 64

Round 3: No. 95

Round 4: No. 131

Round 5: No. 159 (from DAL)

Round 5: No. 173 (Compensatory)

Round 7: No. 221 (from CAR through TEN)

Click here to see the entire 2024 NFL Draft order. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.