Chiefs NFL Draft grades: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU 63rd overall

One of the more glaring question in the Super Bowl champion’s roster is the tackle position, one that the Kansas City Chiefs attempted to address in the latter half of the second round with the selection of BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

Suamataia projects as a potential starter in year one, locking into a camp battle with last years third round pick Wanya Morris. Given Suamataia’s upside and physical skillset, it wouldn’t be surprising if Suamataia walks away from training camp as the designated starter protecing Patrick Mahome’s blindside.

With ideal size, top level strength, and plenty of upside, Suamataia could potentially develop into a solid starting left tackle at the next level. Though Suamataia’s tape leaves much to be desired, particularly in his technique, there is plenty of room for growth and he could prove to be a steal should he pan out in Kansas City.

Grade: B-

