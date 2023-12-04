Chiefs lose S Bryan Cook as Packers take 21-12 lead

The injuries are adding up for the Chiefs.

They lost starting linebacker Drue Tranquill to a concussion in the first half and list left tackle Donovan Smith as questionable to return with a neck injury.

Now, safety Bryan Cook has left with what appears a significant injury. NBC chose not to show a replay of the injury, with Cook's left ankle bending backward on a tackle of AJ Dillon after a 14-yard reception with 9:17 left in the third quarter.

Cook was carted off the field after Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and other Chiefs wished him well.

The Chiefs list Cook as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The Packers ended up scoring on the drive, with Romeo Doubs catching a prayer from Jordan Love for 33 yards to the Green Bay 11 on fourth-and-one. Two plays later, Christian Watson scored on a 12-yard reception. It was Watson's second touchdown of the night.

The Packers lead 21-12.