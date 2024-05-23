Chiefs LB Nick Bolton on goals for OTAs: ‘We’re all trying to get better every single day’

Nick Bolton is one of the cornerstones of the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense, and has settled into his role as a leader after winning two consecutive Super Bowl titles.

During comments to the media this week, the former Mizzou linebacker told reporters that he feels that the continuity on the defensive side of Kansas City’s roster should be a boon for the team next season.

“Since being here, guys have been in the same system, kind of growing together. We’re learning the ins and outs of the scheme together at the same time, so we understand the communication part and weaknesses of the coverage — I think that’s a big thing for us,” Bolton said. “We have a lot of young guys like Chamarri Conner coming back. We’ve got veterans as well. It’s a group effort, and we’re all trying to get better every single day.”

Last season, the Chiefs leaned on their defense to keep them in games, especially in the playoffs. With many of the same players expected to suit up for Kansas City in 2024, hopes are high that the team can replicate its outstanding 2023 campaign to secure a third-consecutive Super Bowl title.

