Chiefs kick field goal, tie Super Bowl LVIII with three seconds left

Patrick Mahomes has marched the Chiefs down the field to tie Super Bowl LVIII.

On a game-changing play, Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for 22 yards on third-and-7 to drive the Chiefs deep into 49ers territory.

But after that, Mahomes misfired when trying to hit Kelce in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. That led the Chiefs to settle for a field goal.

Harrison Butker's kick was good, making the score 19-19 with three seconds left in the fourth quarter.