Advertisement
Breaking News:

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins 3rd Super Bowl MVP

Chiefs kick field goal, tie Super Bowl LVIII with three seconds left

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes has marched the Chiefs down the field to tie Super Bowl LVIII.

On a game-changing play, Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for 22 yards on third-and-7 to drive the Chiefs deep into 49ers territory.

But after that, Mahomes misfired when trying to hit Kelce in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. That led the Chiefs to settle for a field goal.

Harrison Butker's kick was good, making the score 19-19 with three seconds left in the fourth quarter.