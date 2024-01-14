Chiefs handle Dolphins in 4th-coldest game in NFL history

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs’ 26-7 Wildcard victory over the Miami Dolphins in a historically cold game.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

JASON FITZ: Arrowhead wasn't the only thing ice cold Saturday night for the matchup between the Chiefs and the Dolphins in the playoffs. No, Miami's offense was also freezing cold, barely showed up in a convincing win for Kansas City.

Now, as the broadcast reminded us several times, this was one of the coldest games on record. You could see everybody's breath as they were running across the field. And it looked beautiful. Miami's offense did not. They were unable to sustain any drives. If you look at time of possession, if you look at Snap count, you can see that Miami essentially never gave themselves a shot in this game.

Why? Because Kansas City's defense was one step ahead the entire way. They were playing with speed. They were swarming to the football, and they prevented anything from getting going. There was one good play for Tyreek Hill. The rest of the game was essentially nothing for Miami.

On the flip side of the ball, Mahomes was-- well, Mahomes. He made huge plays at opportune times. He found a way to keep drives alive. He did what he constantly does. Also, we were reminded there's an ascension happening for Rashee Rice, who looks like he's growing into the number one wide receiver Kansas City has been craving all year long. Isiah Pacheco also continues his own ascension, looking like the lead back that we thought frankly Miami might have in this football game.

This was pure dominance at Arrowhead. And it reminded us that there are certain things that are constant in the playoff season. One, there's going to be a playoff game at Arrowhead. Two, Patrick Mahomes is going to show up for it. And three, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to find a way to win.

And that is why everybody getting into the playoffs is still scared of this Chiefs team after a huge win over Miami.

[AUDIO LOGO]