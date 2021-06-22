Chiefs Pro Bowler Frank Clark arrested on weapons charge, allegedly had Uzi in his Lamborghini

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles Sunday night after police say they found an Uzi firearm in his car.

L.A. Police Department spokesman Tony Im told reporters on Monday that officers pulled over the Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl defensive end for a vehicle code violation as he was driving his Lamborghini. During the stop, officers say they saw the weapon sticking out of a duffel bag.

Clark was charged with felony possession of a concealed firearm and booked into a Los Angeles County jail facing a $35,000 bond. According to KMBC, Clark has since been released, as were three passengers in the car.

The Chiefs have not commented on Clark's arrest, but are aware of it, according to the Kansas City Star.

Clark has played six NFL seasons with the Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. He joined the Chiefs in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl after both of his seasons in Kansas City. The Chiefs signed Clark to a five-year, $105 million contract with $62.3 million guaranteed after acquiring him from Seattle in 2019.

Clark was previously arrested in 2014 on a domestic violence charge while he was a student-athlete at Michigan. He was kicked off the Michigan football team after that arrest. He eventually reached a plea deal on a disorderly conduct charge.

Clark and the Chiefs faced questions about his domestic violence history when he joined the team in 2019.

“I’ve had to learn to be a better teammate, a better person and better man in general," Clark said at the time. "You’ve got to own up to it and what you’ve done. I affected a lot of people.

"It’s something I have to learn and grow from. It’s five years later, and I’m persistent, doing everything I have to do to continue to speak out and be an advocate. I can barely hide, it’s all out there. Everyone’s gonna get a chance to know me.”

Clark was also arrested in 2012 on a charge of stealing a laptop from a dorm room. He served a year's probation for that charge.

