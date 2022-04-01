Chiefs equipment director Allen Wright pranks fans with alternate helmet design

Breaking News:

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
Kansas City Chiefs Director of Equipment, Allen Wright, took full advantage of April Fools’ Day.

With the NFL easing restrictions on throwback helmets and alternate uniform designs, many NFL teams have taken advantage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently announced they’re bringing back their famed “creamsicle” uniforms. The Philadelphia Eagles announced they’d wear their Kelly Green uniforms. The Chiefs, however, well they don’t really have a true alternate jersey or throwback.

Fans seem to support the idea of an alternate uniform or helmet and Wright took advantage of that knowledge. On Friday, April 1, he took to Twitter to share an alternate helmet design.

Check it out:

Fan reactions to the design varied. Some took it seriously, while others called it out for what it was. Most felt the golden color made it look like the Buccaneers’ helmet.

Some felt it looked like the caffeince free “Coca Cola” cans.

Former Chiefs defensive tackle Shaun Smith loved the design. He’ll probably be calling Wright to try and get a hold of this one for his man cave.

Given the response, it’s clear that plenty of Chiefs fans wouldn’t mind an alternate uniform or helmet design. They love the history and tradition of the franchise, but every now and again, it’s fun to throw in a change-up.

