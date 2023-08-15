Chiefs duds in preseason Week 1 loss at Saints
The Chiefs’ 26-24 preseason Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints wasn’t exactly a pretty game. There were some standouts for Kansas City, sure — even some studs — but there were plenty who didn’t exactly show out, either.
Below are Chiefs players who had a rough game in the first week of the preseason, and may have even hurt their stock a little in the process:
QB Chris Oladokun
Chris Oladokun, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick by the Steelers, made a couple of nice plays but had a rough ending Sunday. Oladokun’s 30-yard rush up the middle of the field was impressive and he made a couple of tight throws, but overall he went 5-for-12 and threw an interception with a little over a minute to go in the game, allowing the Saints to kick a field goal and earn the victory.
OT Wanya Morris
The rookie out of Oklahoma, Wanya Morris, had a mixed bag of a day overall. He looked solid at times but also allowed a few pressures and was hit with a penalty. There’s still plenty of upside for Morris so look for him to bounce back later on this preseason.
DL Joshua Kaindoh
Entering his third season, the Chiefs are hoping Joshua Kaindoh can put it together after coming into the NFL as a project. Unfortunately, he looked lost against the Saints, failing to generate any pressure or contribute in a meaningful way. Unless he shows out in preseason Weeks 2 and 3, it could be the end of the road for Kaindoh in Kansas City.
S Justin Reid
It’s not that Justin Reid’s roster spot is on the line, but it was a little concerning that the Chiefs’ top safety got worked in a preseason game. Reid had a rough day, allowing three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. Luckily it’s just preseason, and hopefully, it was an off-day for the sixth-year vet.
CB Trent McDuffie
Second-year man Trent McDuffie has had a great camp, but had a not-so-great day in coverage against the Saints, allowing two receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. McDuffie struggled against the rookie A.T. Perry who had a field day against the Chiefs in an impressive outing of his own.
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1]