Chiefs duds in preseason Week 1 loss at Saints

The Chiefs’ 26-24 preseason Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints wasn’t exactly a pretty game. There were some standouts for Kansas City, sure — even some studs — but there were plenty who didn’t exactly show out, either.

Below are Chiefs players who had a rough game in the first week of the preseason, and may have even hurt their stock a little in the process:

QB Chris Oladokun

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Oladokun, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick by the Steelers, made a couple of nice plays but had a rough ending Sunday. Oladokun’s 30-yard rush up the middle of the field was impressive and he made a couple of tight throws, but overall he went 5-for-12 and threw an interception with a little over a minute to go in the game, allowing the Saints to kick a field goal and earn the victory.

OT Wanya Morris

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Oklahoma

The rookie out of Oklahoma, Wanya Morris, had a mixed bag of a day overall. He looked solid at times but also allowed a few pressures and was hit with a penalty. There’s still plenty of upside for Morris so look for him to bounce back later on this preseason.

DL Joshua Kaindoh

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Entering his third season, the Chiefs are hoping Joshua Kaindoh can put it together after coming into the NFL as a project. Unfortunately, he looked lost against the Saints, failing to generate any pressure or contribute in a meaningful way. Unless he shows out in preseason Weeks 2 and 3, it could be the end of the road for Kaindoh in Kansas City.

S Justin Reid

(AP Photo/David Banks)

It’s not that Justin Reid’s roster spot is on the line, but it was a little concerning that the Chiefs’ top safety got worked in a preseason game. Reid had a rough day, allowing three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. Luckily it’s just preseason, and hopefully, it was an off-day for the sixth-year vet.

CB Trent McDuffie

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year man Trent McDuffie has had a great camp, but had a not-so-great day in coverage against the Saints, allowing two receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. McDuffie struggled against the rookie A.T. Perry who had a field day against the Chiefs in an impressive outing of his own.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1]

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire