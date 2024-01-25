Chiefs downgrade Kadarius Toney to limited participant in Thursday's practice

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice but was downgraded on Thursday.

Toney (hip) was limited in the Chiefs’ second session of the week. Toney has not played since Kansas City's Week 15 victory over New England.

Safety Mike Edwards (concussion) returned to practice as a limited participant. Guard Trey Smith (illness) was a full participant after he didn’t participate on Wednesday.

Linebacker Willie Gay (neck) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) both remained limited.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe), guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps), and receiver Skyy Moore (knee) all remained out of practice. But head coach Andy Reid noted earlier on Thursday that Pacheco was able to participate in the team's walk-through.

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert (oblique) was upgraded to a full participant.

Receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring), cornerback Trent McDuffie (ankle), offensive tackle Wanya Morris (concussion), defensive end Charles Omenihu (wrist), receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), cornerback Joshua Williams (knee), and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) all remained full participants.