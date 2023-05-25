Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs wrap up first week of OTA practices
The Chiefs have completed their first week of OTAs, and we got to hear from a couple of leaders in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and linebacker Nick Bolton.
The Chiefs wrapped up their third organized team activity practice on Wednesday and will resume OTAs on Tuesday of next week. Among those who weren’t spotted at practice were TE Jody Fortson, DT Chris Jones, RB Jerick McKinnon, DT Derrick Nnadi, RB Isiah Pacheco and DT Turk Wharton.
The Chiefs’ social media team released several videos and photos from practice of the first week of OTAs.
While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes said he’s more worried about his legacy and winning championships than making money.
Nick Bolton also spoke to the media, saying he believes the Chiefs’ defense, and himself, doesn’t get the credit they deserve.
GEHA and The Hunt Family Foundation announced this week that they will jointly fund swimming lessons for children in Haughton, Louisiana – which is the hometown of Kansas City Chiefs RB Joe Delaney.
Here’s the story of how new Chiefs’ rookie receiver Rashee Rice first met Patrick Mahomes.
New Chiefs Wire contributor Logan Lazarczyk listed three reasons why the Chiefs’ defense could be a top-10 unit in 2023.
Rumors of Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins coming to Kansas City are swirling again, this time because Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson gave the Chiefs the best odds to land the former All-Pro.
Patrick Mahomes ranks first on Pro Football Focus’ quarterback rankings for all 32 NFL teams heading into the 2023 NFL season.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman listed each Chiefs player on the 90-man roster by their jersey number.
Punter Tommy Townsend spoke out against the NFL’s latest special teams rule change, which automatically places the ball at the 25-yard line if a returner signals for a fair catch anywhere inside the 25-yard line.
The Broncos re-signed OT Cam Flemming to a one-year contract worth up to $4 million.
Denver brought in three kickers for workouts on Wednesday after releasing longtime kicker Brandon McManus, including a former Chief.
In Pro Football Focus’ quarterback rankings article, which was topped by Patrick Mahomes, Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo came in at No. 24.
PFF also named the Raiders’ defense as their biggest reason why the Raiders won’t make the playoffs.
Chargers safety Derwin James said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is his top rival.
Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network named each AFC team’s most underappreciated player.
Running back Adrian Peterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he isn’t retired just yet and is hoping for one last opportunity.
The New York Jets hosted punter Matt Araiza for a workout on Wednesday.
The Philadelphia Eagles hosted OL D.J. Fluker for a workout on Wednesday.
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed EDGE rusher Markus Golden to a one-year contract.