Chiefs Check-in: Chiefs’ 53-man roster is set, for now

The Kansas City Chiefs trimmed their roster to meet the 53-man requirement on Tuesday. There were a couple of minor surprises, as well as a couple of trades. There could be more changes coming on Wednesday as players across the NFL continue to become available.

Chiefs trade preseason standout WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Although Smith-Marsette had a very impressive preseason, the Chiefs’ wide receiver room was just too crowded, resulting in K.C. trading Smith-Marsette to the Carolina Panthers.

Chiefs make rare intra-division trade

Kansas City traded a sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., who was a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Chiefs release DE Joshua Kaindoh

The 2021 fourth-round pick has all the physical tools you’d want in a defensive end, but he couldn’t crack the final 53. Kaindoh is a strong candidate to return to the practice squad if he clears waivers, however.

Chiefs release a pair of veterans

K.C. released veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton and safety Deon Bush on Tuesday.

Chiefs cut CB Reese Taylor

The undrafted rookie free agent had some bright moments during training camp and preseason but ultimately fell short of making the final roster. He is a strong practice squad candidate.

Chiefs release CB Ekow Boye-Doe

Like Taylor, Boye-Doe was a UDFA who flashed this offseason but came up just short. He is also a strong candidate for the practice squad.

Chiefs release QB Shane Buechele

Buechele had a shot to earn the No. 2 quarterback job behind Patrick Mahomes, but a poor preseason performance against the Cleveland Browns may have cost him. It’s possible he returns to the practice squad, but he may catch on with another team.

Chiefs cut RB La'Mical Perine

Perine climbed up the depth chart and led the Chiefs in rushing during the preseason, but it still wasn’t enough to make the final roster.

DT Chris Jones placed on Reserve/Did Not Report list

It doesn’t appear Jones’ holdout is ending anytime soon, as both sides have their heels dug in.

