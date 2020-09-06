Chiefs announce 15-of-16 practice squad players for 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that they’ve signed 15-of-16 players to their practice squad for the 2020 NFL season. Each of the players they signed was on the 80-man offseason roster this season. They have one spot free to sign whomever they so choose in the coming days.
Here’s your first look at the nearly complete practice squad:
- DB Rodney Clemons
- LB Omari Cobb
- WR Gehrig Dieter
- WR Maurice Ffrench
- WR Jody Fortson
- LB Darius Harris
- DB Lavert Hill
- DT Braxton Hoyett
- DB Chris Lammons
- WR Kalija Lipscomb
- QB Matt Moore
- QB Jordan Ta’amu
- RB DeAndre Washington
- DE Tim Ward
- C Darryl Williams
Observations:
- QB Matt Moore and RB DeAndre Washington appear to be the only players that use the new unlimited accrued seasons rule.
- The Chiefs are carrying a total of four receivers, but only one offensive lineman.
- The team has two quarterbacks on the practice squad as we predicted they would. Expect Jordan Ta’amu to run the scout team and Matt Moore to be the first man called up in the event of injury or sickness.
- The Chiefs didn’t add a tight end to the practice squad, suggesting that carrying four tight ends on the active roster might be a permanent feature.