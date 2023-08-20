Chiefs 38, Cardinals 10: Stats from Arizona’s 38-10 preseason loss
The Arizona Cardinals could not keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs in their second preseason game on Saturday night. The Chiefs left State Farm Stadium with a 38-10 win.
Below are the team and individual stats from the game.
Team offensive stats
Cardinals
286 total yards
102 total rushing yards
184 total passing yards
21 first downs
3-for-13 on third down
1-for-2 on fourth down
1-for-3 in red zone
1-for-2 in goal to go
Chiefs
504 total yards
111 rushing yards
393 passing yards
27 first downs
6-for-7 on third down
5-for-6 in red zone
2-for-2 in goal to go
Passing stats
Cardinals
Clayton Tune: 12-for-24, 133 yards, 66.8 passer rating
David Blough: 3-for-4, 31 yards, 96.9 passer rating
Colt McCoy: 5-for-8, 25 yards, 67.2 passer rating
Chiefs
Blaine Gabbert: 7-for-8, 120 yards, 2 TDs, 158.3 passer rating
Patrick Mahomes: 10-for-15, 105 yards, 1 TD, 109.0 passer rating
Shane Buechele: 10-for-10, 105 yards, 110.4 passer rating
Chris Oladokun: 4-for-5, 63 yards, 118.8 passer rating
Rushing stats
Cardinals
Clayton Tune: six carries, 35 yards
Keaontay Ingram: seven carries, 28 yards, 1 TD
James Conner: two carries, 15 yards
Emari Demercado: eight carries, 12 yards
Colt McCoy: one carry, six yards
Corey Clement: two carries, 3 yards
Rondale Moore: one carry, 3 yards
Chiefs
La’Micel Perine: six carries, 41 yards
Deneric Prince: six carries, 20 yards, 1 TD
Jerick McKinnon: one carry, 19 yards
Shane Buechele: two carries, 14 yards, 1 TD
Clyde Edwards-Helaire: four carries, 10 yards
Chris Oladokun: one carry, 7 yards
Receiving stats
Cardinals
Andre Baccellia: 2 catches, 32 yards
Kaden Davis: 2 catches, 29 yards
Daniel Arias: 2 catches, 27 yards
Emari Demercado: 3 catches, 22 yards
Keaontay Ingram: 2 catches, 20 yards
Marquise Brown: 1 catch, 12 yards
Blake Whiteheart: 1 catch, 12 yards
Greg Dortch: 1 catch, 10 yards
Noah Togiai: 1 catch, 8 yards
Rondale Moore: 2 catches, 7 yards
Trey McBride: 1 catch, 4 yards
Corey Clement: 1 catch, 4 yards
Geoff Swaim: 1 catch, 2 yards
Chiefs
Rashee Rice: 8 catches, 96 yards
Ihmir Smith-Marsette: 4 catches, 92 yards, 1 TD
Matt Bushman: 2 catches, 30 yards
Ty Fryfogle: 1 catch. 28 yards
Marquez Valdez-Scantling: 1 catch, 21 yards
Travis Kelce: 1 catch, 20 yards
Justyn Ross: 2 catches, 18 yards
Kendall Blanton: 1 catch, 18 yards
Justin Watson: 1 catch, 18 yards, 1 TD
Jerick McKinnon: 1 catch, 13 yards
Noah Gray: 1 catch, 12 yards
Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 2 catches, 8 yards
Skyy Moore: 2 catches, 6 yards
La’Mical Perine: 1 catch, 6 yards
Blake Bell: 1 catch, 4 yards
Deneric Prince: 1 catch, 2 yards
Cornell Powell: 1 catch, 1 yard, 1 TD
Cardinals' defensive stats
Josh Woods: 7 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Krys Barnes, 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Christian Matthew: 4 tackles
Kyle Soelle: 4 tackles
Ben Stille: 3 tackles
Jovante Moffatt: 3 tackles
Jesse Luketa: 3 tackles
Jalen Thompson: 2 tackles
Kevin Strong: 2 tackles
Kyler McMichael: 2 tackles
Kyzir White: 2 tackles
Isaiah Simmons: 2 tackles
Andres Chachere: 2 tackles
Nate Hairston: 2 tackles
Zeke Turner: 2 tackles
Bobby Price: 2 tackles
Antonio Hamilton: 2 tackles
Budda Baker: 1 tackle
Jonathan Ledbetter: 1 tackle
Kei’Trel Clark: 1 tackle
Carlos Watkins: 1 tackle
JuJu Hughes: 1 tackle
Sean Chandler: 1 tackle
Kendell Brooks: 1 tackle
David Anenih: 1 tackle
Jacob Slade: 1 tackle
Marco Wilson: 1 pass breakup