Chiefs 38, Cardinals 10: Stats from Arizona’s 38-10 preseason loss

Jess Root
The Arizona Cardinals could not keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs in their second preseason game on Saturday night. The Chiefs left State Farm Stadium with a 38-10 win.

Below are the team and individual stats from the game.

Team offensive stats

Cardinals

  • 286 total yards

  • 102 total rushing yards

  • 184 total passing yards

  • 21 first downs

  • 3-for-13 on third down

  • 1-for-2 on fourth down

  • 1-for-3 in red zone

  • 1-for-2 in goal to go

Chiefs

  • 504 total yards

  • 111 rushing yards

  • 393 passing yards

  • 27 first downs

  • 6-for-7 on third down

  • 5-for-6 in red zone

  • 2-for-2 in goal to go

Passing stats

Cardinals

Chiefs

Rushing stats

Cardinals

Chiefs

Receiving stats

Cardinals

Chiefs

Cardinals' defensive stats

