Chiefs 38, Cardinals 10: Stats from Arizona’s 38-10 preseason loss

The Arizona Cardinals could not keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs in their second preseason game on Saturday night. The Chiefs left State Farm Stadium with a 38-10 win.

Below are the team and individual stats from the game.

Team offensive stats

Cardinals

286 total yards

102 total rushing yards

184 total passing yards

21 first downs

3-for-13 on third down

1-for-2 on fourth down

1-for-3 in red zone

1-for-2 in goal to go

Chiefs

504 total yards

111 rushing yards

393 passing yards

27 first downs

6-for-7 on third down

5-for-6 in red zone

2-for-2 in goal to go

Passing stats

Cardinals

Clayton Tune: 12-for-24, 133 yards, 66.8 passer rating

David Blough: 3-for-4, 31 yards, 96.9 passer rating

Colt McCoy: 5-for-8, 25 yards, 67.2 passer rating

Chiefs

Blaine Gabbert: 7-for-8, 120 yards, 2 TDs, 158.3 passer rating

Patrick Mahomes: 10-for-15, 105 yards, 1 TD, 109.0 passer rating

Shane Buechele: 10-for-10, 105 yards, 110.4 passer rating

Chris Oladokun: 4-for-5, 63 yards, 118.8 passer rating

Rushing stats

Cardinals

Clayton Tune: six carries, 35 yards

Keaontay Ingram: seven carries, 28 yards, 1 TD

James Conner: two carries, 15 yards

Emari Demercado: eight carries, 12 yards

Colt McCoy: one carry, six yards

Corey Clement: two carries, 3 yards

Rondale Moore: one carry, 3 yards

Chiefs

La’Micel Perine: six carries, 41 yards

Deneric Prince: six carries, 20 yards, 1 TD

Jerick McKinnon: one carry, 19 yards

Shane Buechele: two carries, 14 yards, 1 TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: four carries, 10 yards

Chris Oladokun: one carry, 7 yards

Receiving stats

Cardinals' defensive stats

