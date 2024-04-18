Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day: Iowa State CB T.J. Tampa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could look at bolstering their secondary depth in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: St. Petersburg, Florida

Played DB and wide receiver at Lakewood High

Two-year full-time starter over four years

2022 Second Team All-Big 12, 2023 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year/First Team All-Big 12/Third-Team All-American

First Cyclone defensive back to earn All-America honors since 2018

44 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups in 12 games in 2023

107 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3 INTs, 19 pass breakups over career

Attended NFL Combine but did not participate due to injury, participated at Big 12 pro day

Measurements

Height: 6’1

Weight: 189

Arm length: 32 1/8 inches

Hand: 9 5/8 inches

4.52 40-yard dash (pro day)

Fit with Chiefs

Tampa is a lengthy corner who has plenty of traits that could make him a coveted corner in the draft.

Long arms and long strides don’t take away from Tampa’s good footwork. He is a physical press corner who has played primarily as an outside corner but has flashed in the slot and has taken lots of reps in the box in Iowa State’s ‘Tite’ 3-man down defense.

His physical nature allows him to take on tight ends as well as receivers and he stays on receivers in trail coverage with the length to consistently make tight windows for opposing quarterbacks. Tampa is also a big enforcer in the run game routinely coming up to take on blockers and make tackles.

Tampa’s upright stance does create problems for him getting in and out of breaks. It also causes his footwork to get sloppy as he falls back on his heels at times when backpedaling. Some scouts question his top-end speed and athleticism to be able to keep up with NFL receivers.

The Chiefs would certainly be able to work with Tampa on his technique because he has all the traits that they desire in a cornerback. Replacing L’Jarius Sneed won’t be easy but they have some candidates already on the roster and adding Tampa would just sweeten the amount of options that they have to choose from.

Tampa’s expected draft range goes from a first-round sleeper all the way to falling to the third round.

