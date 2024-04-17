Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day: BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs still have some questions at offensive tackle that they could address in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: Orem, Utah

5-star high school recruit, cousin of Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell and Chicago Bears LB Noah Sewell

Transferred from Oregon to BYU after playing in one game as a freshman

Started 12 games at right tackle as a freshman in 2022, started 11 games at left tackle as a sophomore in 2023, missed the season finale due to injury

2023 Second-Team All-Big 12

Participated at Senior Bowl and NFL Combine

Measurements

Height: 6’5

Weight: 326

Arm length: 34 1/4 inches

Hand: 10 5/8 inches

5.04 40-yard dash, 1.74 10-yard split, 28″ vertical jump, 9’2” broad jump, 31 bench press reps

Fit with Chiefs

Suamataia is a supreme athlete with great strength and size who could be a Day 1 starter,

He has good feet and is patient with his punch in pass protection. His kick step is smooth and effortless and he has strong hands that can manhandle opponents.

Suamataia’s punch can be too patient though as pass rushers can get to his chest a bit too easy and beat him that way. He also gets his hands swiped quite a bit and can get beaten with inside moves. He’ll need to improve his leverage to keep it consistent.

He chops rushers’ arms when they look to punch and make contact which is an advanced move that veteran NFL OTs use often.

In the run game, he was the perfect athlete to play in BYU’s zone running game and they ran behind him a lot as a puller in gap scheme runs. He also can be a mauler in the run game as he has several highlights of him getting out in space and punishing defensive backs.

The genes are strong too with Suamataia being the cousin of Detroit Lions left tackle Penei Sewell. Playing at both tackles will also excite teams. Suamataia was a boxer growing up, which explains his good footwork, and is ambidextrous, able to write with both hands.

The Chiefs, and all NFL teams in need of a tackle, would love Suamataia on their team. Kansas City would run behind him plenty in the run game and entrust him to protect Patrick Mahomes in the passing game.

Suamataia has been seen as a first-round sleeper but he could fall to the second round as well. With his skills, it would be tough to select him without trading up.

