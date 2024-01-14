Chiefs take 16-7 lead into halftime

The Chiefs offense has outperformed their counterparts from Miami through 30 minutes of play in Kansas City, but the game isn't out of reach.

A penalty for an illegal block in the back by Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor wiped out what would have been Rashee Rice's second touchdown catch of the night and the Dolphins defense has bent without breaking on several occasions to keep the Chiefs from extending their lead beyond 16-7 at the break.

The penalty on Taylor was questionable as it appeared he was pushed into edge rusher Justin Houston by defensive lineman Zach Sieler, but the overall inability to finish drives with touchdowns went beyond one flag thrown by the officials. The Chiefs have beaten the Dolphins blitz several times early in drives, but late third downs have seen incompletions that have led to three Harrison Butker field goals.

Settling for field goals can be dangerous, but it has worked out for the Chiefs because the Dolphins offense hasn't done much outside of a 53-yard touchdown catch by Tyreek Hill. Tua Tagovailoa's pass to Hill on the play was a bit underthrown, but Hill was able to stop and catch the ball before plowing his way into the end zone.

The Dolphins have just 83 other yards so far, however, and they'll need to find a way to move the ball more consistently if they're going to have a chance of moving into the divisional round of the playoffs.