Chiefs take 13-10 lead in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs have their first lead of Super Bowl LVIII.

After Kansas City recovered a muffed punt, it took Patrick Mahomes only one play to find Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown. The Harrison Butker extra point made the score 13-10, Chiefs.

The 49ers have controlled most of this Super Bowl, but the Chiefs have made a few key plays at the biggest moments, and the two biggest plays yet were the muffed punt followed by the touchdown pass.

Although the Chiefs' offense has struggled throughout this game, Mahomes' touchdown pass could go down as another sensational play in his Hall of Fame career — if the Chiefs can hold on for the final 17 minutes of this game and win.