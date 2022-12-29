Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl drops epic hype video for Ohio State vs. Georgia

Fans, we’re just a few days away from a shot at redemption. Nothing can fully take away the sting of a loss to Michigan, but a win over No. 1 Georgia on Saturday night in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl could certainly ease the pain a bit.

Of course, this will be no easy task. The Buckeyes are playing the Bulldogs in their home away from home, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Being just a little over an hour’s drive from Athens this will be the third time this season that UGA has played on this turf. Everything seems to be set for Georgia to make another title run and not many are giving Ohio State much of a chance.

But the games aren’t played on paper. Anyone can talk a good game, but once the pads are on and toe meets leather … anything can happen.

And just in case you aren’t already amped up enough for the Bucks vs. the Dawgs and a shot to play for a national championship, the good people at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl have dropped a hype video guaranteed to bring goosebumps. Give it a look below. It’ll be well worth the minute and 30 seconds of your time.

If you’re not ready to run through a wall after watching, you might want to check for a pulse.

The game against No. 1 Georgia in the CFP semifinal takes place on December 31 at 8 p.m. EST. Be sure to check out our preview and prediction to get you ready for the big game.

