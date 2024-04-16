Chicago Sky nab Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese in WNBA Draft's first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Sky owned two picks in the first round of the WNBA Draft and they put them to maximum effect, selecting South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso and LSU forward Angel Reese.

The Sky used the No. 3 overall pick to snag Cardoso after an incredible career at South Carolina, which culminated with the Gamecocks going undefeated and winning a national championship earlier this month.

The 6-foot-7 Cardoso scored 14.4 points and hauled down 9.7 rebounds per game in her final collegiate season. She also averaged 2.5 blocks per game, playing as one of the most versatile centers in the game.

The Sky acquired the No. 3 pick in the draft in a trade with the Phoenix Mercury that sent Kahleah Copper and Morgan Bertsch to the Valley of the Sun.

The Sky also moved up one spot in a trade with the Minnesota Lynx over the weekend. With that No. 7 pick, the team took Reese, the skilled forward who helped lead the Tigers to a national title in 2023 and an Elite Eight berth this season. She averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game, with the latter good for second in all of college basketball.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark went No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever, with Stanford’s Cameron Brink going with the second pick to the Los Angeles Sparks.