Advertisement

Chicago Sky draft Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese in the 1st round of WNBA draft

NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Sky drafted Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese with the No. 3 and No. 7 picks in the WNBA draft

Chicago Sky draft Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese in the 1st round of WNBA draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago