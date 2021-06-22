Cubs' Javier Baez lost track of outs, benched after brutal mistake vs. Indians

David Ross immediately benched Javier Baez after his blunder on the bases. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez made a brutal mistake on the basepath on Monday night, and manager David Ross instantly pulled him from their 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field.

Baez lost track of how many outs there were, and gave Cleveland perhaps the easiest double play it’ll have all season.

Javier Baez benched after mistake

Baez grounded into a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning on Monday night, and reached first while Kris Bryant was called out at second for the first out of the inning.

Just a few pitches later, Anthony Rizzo hit a deep fly ball into left field — which Eddie Rosario caught easily for the second out of the inning.

Baez, though, took off and had already made it halfway to third base by the time Rosario caught the ball. He thought there were two outs.

So, the Indians quickly threw over to first to turn the double play while Baez threw his arms up in frustration and walked slowly back to the Cubs’ dugout.

Javy Baez has a blunder so bad that he gets benched by David Ross immediately pic.twitter.com/jHXk1rt6Gr — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) June 22, 2021

Baez seemed off the entire time he was at first base, and forgot to take any sort of lead off the bag on his first pitch there.

On the first pitch of Rizzo's at-bat in the 4th inning, Javy Báez also did not take a lead off first base. That was prior to the mental lapse on how many outs there were later in the frame. pic.twitter.com/XH1vd7yUBO — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 22, 2021

When he got into the dugout, Ross spoke to him briefly before sending Sergio Alcántara into the game in Baez’s place.

Here’s Cubs manager David Ross talking to Javy Baez in the dugout pic.twitter.com/RG9pdzrmjs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 22, 2021

Cleveland, which had a 1-0 lead when Baez’s mistake went down, picked up two more runs in the fifth off of a Josh Naylor home run and then one final run in the eighth after Cesar Hernandez scored on a wild pitch to take the 4-0 win.

