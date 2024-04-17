Chicago Cubs call up Hayden Wesneski and Colten Brewer to give depleted bullpen fresh arms

PHOENIX — A depleted Chicago Cubs bullpen has been bolstered by much-needed reinforcements.

Following back-to-back extra-inning games, the Cubs called up right-handers Hayden Wesneski and Colten Brewer from Triple-A Iowa. Left-hander Luke Little and right-hander Daniel Palencia were optioned to Iowa. Right-hander Julian Merryweather (rib stress fracture) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a 40-man roster spot for Brewer. Merryweather won’t be eligible to return until June 5.

The Cubs used all but two relievers in Tuesday’s 11-10 loss in 10 innings, only staying away from Héctor Neris, following three straight appearances, and Keegan Thompson, who threw two innings the night before. Over the last three games entering Wednesday’s series finale in Arizona, Cubs relievers combined to throw 267 pitches in 11 1/3 innings.

“We have to have able pitchers today and really just kind of through the weekend,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Brewer, 31, made a good impression during spring training and brings big-league experience to the bullpen with 84 career appearances with three organizations. Among the nonroster invitees in camp, Brewer “definitely was somebody that we knew at some point would get here,” Counsell said.

Wesneski was in the mix to make the roster out of spring training, but the Cubs opted to have him go to Iowa and stretch out in case they needed a pitcher who could provide length. Wesneski has found success when used out of the bullpen, posting a 3.49 ERA in 25 appearances (49 innings) the previous two years.

“For these guys in Triple A, I mean, when you come up you’ve gotta be ready to do whatever,” Counsell said. “We’ve asked Ben Brown to do that, it’s the same thing we’re going to ask Hayden to do. It’s really get outs, it’s not label myself as a starter or reliever. Let’s get people out. So we just need outs today and there’s a pretty good chance that (Wesneski) is involved with that.”