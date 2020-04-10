Report: Jim Boylen expects to keep his job despite major front office changes in Chicago

The Chicago Bulls front office is going to look very different next season.

Coach Jim Boylen, however, doesn’t think he’s going anywhere.

Boylen, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, “fully expects that he will return to the head coaching seat next season,” though will “accept any fate coming his way.”

The Bulls are hiring Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas as their new vice president of basketball operations, and he is expected to hire a person of color to replace current general manager Gar Forman in the near future. Bulls president John Paxson, who has been running basketball operations since 2003, is expected to move into an advisory role with the team, too.

With Karnisovas coming in to run the team, many expect that Boylen could be on his way out.

Boylen is in his first full season with Chicago, after taking over for Fred Hoiberg’s early last season, and has compiled just a 39-84 record. The team held a 22-43 record with the league suspended operations last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His time with the team hasn’t gone very smoothly, either. Early on in his tenure, Boylen was confronted by his own players over concerns about how he was running the team. Players even reached out to the NBA Players Association over his “extreme tactics.” He’s repeatedly clashed, or at least appeared to clash, with star Zach LaVine, too.

The 54-year-old does, however, still have two years left on his contract with the team and has had the support of team leadership in the past despite the team’s struggles.

Only time will tell if Boylen remains with the Bulls next season. With the current NBA season in limbo due to the coronavirus anyway, Karnisovas has no need to rush to make any decisions regarding Boylen’s job.

However when that time does come, per the report, Boylen wants to make sure he at least has the chance to sit down with Karnisovas and the rest of his new bosses before a decision is made.

