Chicago Bears waive former Alabama DE Terrell Lewis

Terrell Lewis was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams. In his three seasons with the franchise, he totaled 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble.

Over the offseason, Lewis signed with the Chicago Bears, but won’t get to play for the team in the regular season after being waived earlier today.

The Bears elected to claim a few players off waivers, which forced the front office to make corresponding moves. Lewis fell victim to these moves at the very last minute, as the deadline was noon today.

He is a strong pass-rusher who can play for a team that needs depth. I don’t anticipate him being a free agent by the start of the 2023 regular season.

The #Bears, who own the top spot in the waiver priority order, already appear to be making room for claims: They've waived DE Terrell Lewis, per source. All waiver claims from the past several days of cuts are due by noon ET today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Lewis and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2023 season begins.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire