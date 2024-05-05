Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson hosts youth football camp in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno native and Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson hosted a youth football camp on Saturday morning in Fresno. The former Central Grizzly football standout continues to come back to his hometown and inspire the next generation.

“I always want to come home and give back. I come back for the kids so they can see me and I can show my face in the community. I do a lot of nonprofit work but for me it means a lot to show the kids what its like” said Johnson.

The Chicago Bears corner is coming off a standout season where he was elected to the NFL Pro Bowl. He finished last season with four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

“I want to teach these kids good character, to be discipline, and being able to function at a high level like high quality athletes and high quality people do” said Johnson.

Johnson got in on the action running drills and teaching the kids some corner skills like how to punch a ball out.

The 25-year-old NFL Pro is also hosting an event on June 1 to honor his late best friend, Kev’Vion Ray Schrubb with the Kevvy’s Vision annual golf tournament. You can purchase tickets to the Kevvy’s Vision golf tournament here.

You can watch the full story from 2023 on Jaylon and Kev’Vion’s friendship and how he started Kevvy’s Vision here.

