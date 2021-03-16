Chicago Bears agree to one-year deal with QB Andy Dalton

Apparently that whole Russell Wilson thing isn't going to work out for the Chicago Bears.

A franchise that's been trying to stabilize its quarterback position for years has agreed to sign veteran Andy Dalton to a $10 million deal for the 2021 season, per ESPN.

It's hardly the splash move that acquiring Wilson would have been – the Bears pursuing a deal for the disgruntled Seahawks star for weeks, according to multiple reports.

Instead, Chicago, which overcame a six-game losing streak last season to rally to a wild-card spot behind Mitchell Trubisky, pivots to Dalton, who started nine games in 2020 for the Cowboys in place of injured Dak Prescott.

A second-round pick of the Bengals in 2011, Dalton led Cincinnati to five consecutive wild-card berths to start his career but never experienced a win in the playoffs.

Now he must take over a Bears offense that largely sputtered with Trubisky, whom the team aggressively pursued to draft second overall in 2017 but is now headed for free agency.

Nick Foles, who replaced Trubisky early in the 2020 season before eventually ceding the job back to him, is the only other quarterback currently on Chicago's roster.

The Bears are scheduled to pick 20th in this year's draft, the first time they'll select in the first round since 2018 due to the Khalil Mack trade, but don't appear to be in position to get one of this year's marquee passing prospects.

