Chevron increases purse to $7.9 million at LPGA’s first major

Chevron’s commitment to the LPGA went a step higher on Tuesday with the announcement of a purse increase to $7.9 million in 2024. The move brings the tour’s first major in line with the purses of other championships. The U.S. Women’s Open purse of $12 million paces the tour, with the KPMG Women’s PGA second at $10 million. The AIG Women’s British Open purse checks in at $9 million while Amundi Evian is $6.5 million.

Chevron, which moved the event away from Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, to Texas, last year, has increased the purse by $4.8 million since assuming title sponsorship in 2022. The company has committed to title sponsor the event through 2029.

Purses at the majors and CME Group Tour Championship have set the tone for the LPGA in reason years. In 2021, the LPGA’s five majors awarded $23 million in official money. This year’s tally of $45.4 million, which may yet increase as the season unfolds, represents a 97 percent increase in three years.

In addition, those who miss the cut at the Chevron will receive $10,000 to cover expenses, double what was given last year.

The LPGA’s total prize fund is up 79 percent in the last five years.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda comes into the Chevron fresh off of four consecutive victories. The event will be played April 18-21 at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

