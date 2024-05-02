Is Chelsea vs Tottenham on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture tonight

Chelsea and Tottenham meet in the latest Premier League London derby on Thursday with both sides seeking a much-needed win to aid their European qualification hopes.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side salvaged a 2-2 draw away against Aston Villa on Saturday, but one win in four league games has left the Blues five points off the final European qualification spot with eight games remaining.

Spurs, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 derby-day defeat against Arsenal on Sunday to dent their Champions League hopes. Ange Postecoglou’s side have two games in hand over the aforementioned Villa but will need victory at Stamford Bridge with tougher games against Liverpool and Manchester City still to come.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match and here are the latest Chelsea vs Tottenham tips and predictions.

When is Chelsea vs Tottenham?

Chelsea vs Tottenham will is due to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Thursday 2 May at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Viewers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Fresh off announcing his departure from the club, Thiago Silva will undergo scans to determine if his Chelsea career is over after picking up a groin injury against Aston Villa. The Brazillian will miss Thursday’s game, joining a lengthy list of absentees for the Blues.

Malo Gusto, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are all managing knocks and could feature in some capacity.

Spurs, meanwhile, are likely to be without ex-Chelsea forward Timo Werner after the German picked up a hamstring injury against Arsenal. Postecoglou, though, will hope to call upon the returning Giovani Lo Celso and Richarlison who returned to the bench for Sunday’s north London derby.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Petrovic; Chalobah, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Odds

Chelsea: 6/5

Draw: 3.1

Tottenham: 9/5

Prediction

An end-to-end draw between the two London rivals. Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham