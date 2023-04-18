Chelsea vs Real Madrid live: score and latest updates from the Champions League - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

GOAL!

Chelsea 0 Real Madrid 2 (Rodrygo) Glorious footwork from Valverde, taking the pass from Vinicius racing down the left. Valverde controls it by the left of the D, soft-shoe shuffles past Thiago Silva, drwas Kepa and then slips it to his right to Rodrygo to blast into an empty goal from two yards. Steve McMananan, I'm sure, said it was a goal 'made in South Africa' rather than South America.

78 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 1 (3)

Mount ⇢ Havertz.

77 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 1 (3)

Decent work from Mudryk at both ends, the first to keep pace with Vinicius and stop him getting a shot off and then, moments later, up the other end when he has two lovely touches to bring the ball down and set up a shot ... which he then balloons over.

75 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 1 (3)

Joao Felix makes a good run up the left, the ball under immaculate control, diddles Eder Militao with a nutmeg and has Havertz running forward to the left and Sterling to the right. The easier pass would be to Havertz, cocking his right ankle round to the right but instead he tries to knock it through Camavinga who picks it off.

Sam Wallace reports from Stamford Bridge

Ashley Cole has been told by the Italian fourth official to sit down and stop protesting or - and it very much seemed this way from the response of his colleagues - he'd be off elsewhere. He wanted a second yellow for Eder Militao. Moments later Chelsea are one behind on the night, 3-0 on aggregate, and it all seems over for Lampard's players.

72 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 1 (3)

Tchouameni ⇢ Benzema. The Real Madrid captain and current Ballon d'Or is mightily peeved.

71 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 1 (3)

Havertz is told to get up when he goes down in the box and the crowd screams for a penalty. He clipped his foot against the defender's but he instigated the contact and it was barely discernible. VAR has a look and takes a second to dismiss Chelsea's claims.

69 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 1 (3)

Chelsea attack with urgency and Sterling on the right picks out James 20 yards out and he lets fly. Eder Militao blocks it and Chelsea's corner comes to naught.

67 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 1 (3)

Mudryk ⇢ Cucurella

Sterling ⇢ Gallagher

Joao Felix ⇢ Fernandez

64 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 1 (3)

Courtois saves Fernandez's dipping left-foot half-volley from 18 yards after Cucurella won a back post header and Chelsea's record signing bundled Gallagher out of the way.

62 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 1 (3)

Chelsea are readying three substitutes.

GOAL!

Chelsea 0 Real Madrid 1 (Rodrygo) Chalobah makes a dreadful decision to slide in and try to tackle Rodrygo who was sent down the right by Militao's diagonal. When players go for glory like that and don't stay on their feet or take the booking by chopping him down it's what pros emotively call 'cheating'. Rodrygo hares to the byline and pings a cross intended for Benzema but he slides too early and the ball goes behind him to Vinicius who squares it back to Rodrygo, who had continued his run. Rodrygo thumps in the opener from five yards. The camera pans to Todd Boehly who looks as if he's been kebabbed.

Real Madrid's Brazilian striker Rodrygo Goes (R) scores the opening goal past Chelsea's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva - GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

58 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Kroos gives away a free-kick for sliding in recklessly on Kovacic. Chelsea work it to Havertz by the right of the D and he fires his low shot straight at Courtois who didn't have to move.

56 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Fernandez sees a gap from 25 yards after Benzema's defensive clearance but threads his daisycutter wide of the left post.

55 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Lampard and his players want a second yellow for Eder Militao brushing into Chalobah who was striding up the left. It was a foul but not a booking. James takes the free-kick and puts it on to Benzema's head.

53 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Kante has another bite at scoring as Real Madrid doze off. James' cross is allowed to bounce, Gallagher knocks it back to the centre of goal about six yards out and Kante swivels on to a volley. Eder Militao, the only alert player in white, throws himself in to block the shot.

51 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Horrible foul from James on Camavinga, catching him late on the ankle with his studs after Camavinga had turned and hooked the ball on. Yellow card. Not deliberate – Camavinga was too quick – but nasty all the same.

49 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Forgive me. Rudiger replaced Alaba.

48 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

The free-kick brings a corner that Chelsea defend competently ... until Kovacic fouls Kroos 40 yards from goal.

47 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Vinicius is given a free-kick for a barely perceivable foul by Fofana. Rudiger has replaced Eder Militao.

46 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

BT Sport has three of Frank Lampard's friends, two of them from childhood in Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole, in the punditry box. You will not be surprised to learn that they think he has got his tactics spot on but will have to time perfectly when to switch to more attacking mode.

Sam Wallace's half-time verdict

A decent first-half performance for Chelsea and there have been chances for them. None better than the Marc Cucurella opening in the first minute of time added on at the end of the half. Moments such as those that Real bought Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea. That said, Lampard's side have played much better than against Brighton on Saturday. They just can't score which has been a familiar problem. Real have had their moments in the game too but it has been uncomfortable for them at times.

Half-time Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Real Madrid haven't left third gear but have seemed largely unperturbed. Chelsea haven't really found their fluency but the game has had three very good chances, two to Chelsea – to Kante and Cucurella – and one to Real, to Vinicius. All have made a mess of them. But what a fillip Cucurella's would have been right on the threshold of half-time.

45+2 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Another big chance for Chelsea as Fernandez sticks James down the right and he fizzes over a low cross that finds its way to the back post as Kante stretched but couldn't reach it. But no bother. Cucurella is there ... but he hesitates. Takes a touch and buys enough time for Courtois to fling himself in front of the shit when he eventually seizes the initiative and lets fly, two seconds too late. What a waste.

Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (R) savers a shot from Chelsea's Spanish defender Marc Cucurella - GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

45 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Valverde breaks and Real Madrid bomb forward but he chooses the wrong cross from the right, looping it deep and Benzema has to curb his instinct to attack the keeper and go too wide to retrieve it. He is good enough to get there but stabs his volley into the side-netting.

Two minutes of stoppage time to come.

43 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Kroos pings a pass to Modric that sends him round Cucurella and he absolutely larrups a cross through the penalty area. Fofana dozes off and lets Vinicius steal a march but he opens his body too much and turns a left-foot shot wide.

41 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Kante tries to round Camavinga by the right byline but his France team-mate is firm in the block-tackle and all Chelsea have for a slick move is a corner. Chelsea whip the corner to the near post. Haveetz flicks it on loopily with the nape of his neck and Courtois picks it off Gallagher's head at the back post

39 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

James seems to have a problem with his hamstring but is carrying on for now and, small mercies, isn't limping.

38 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

James goes on a good run down the right and he plays a one two with Kante to go beyond Camavinga to smash a cross that Alaba throws himself at to block at the near post.

36 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Yellow card for Cucurella after pulling Rodrygo back. Had he let him go he would have had 45 yards of untenanted field between himself and Kepa.

35 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Kepa is forced into a save and bats Modric's shot behind. The Croatia captain had ghosted into space on the right of the box but the angle was tight and he couldn't squeeze it past the keeper. One of those 'he connected too well'. Had he scuffed it he may have found a way past.

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric shoots but fails to score during the Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match between Chelsea and Real Madrid - GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

33 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Gallagher heads over from 10 yards. The pull-back from Cucurella was too high to meet with the full meat of his forehead and in any case Havertz's flick-on had played Cucurella offside.

31 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Chelsea manage to populate the Real Madrid box. Three blue shirts pile in to wait for Cucurella's cross but the pricey left-back's cross clears them all.

29 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Real Madrid work the free-kick between Rodrygo and Benzema to feed Vinicius pelting in from the left. he picks his head up when he enters the box and mullers a palm-stinging shot straight at Azpilicueta who was guarding his near post.

27 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Real Madrid free-kick after Thiago Silva bulldozes Benzema. Forty yards out.

26 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Gallagher clips another long pass into the box. Camavinga dummies to head it then bows in front of the ball to let it bounce behind him for a goal-kick. Fernandez yells at James for not getting into the box.

24 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Eder Militao has twisted his right ankle but eventually recovers to carry on. Courtois' every touch continues to be booed.

23 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Yellow card for Eder Militao for a needless foul on Havertz, booting the sole of his foot. Fernandez takes the free-kick on the left, parallel with the 18-yard line and doesn't beat the first man. Poor delivery.

21 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Rodrygo drives a right-foot riser into the post about two-thirds of the way up after a neat triangle between him, Modric and Carvajal. The right-back squares it on the run and Rodrygo thumps his effort from the right of the box through Chalobah's legs and on to the woodwork.

18 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Thiago Silva, who had stayed up for a corner that Chelsea had wasted, stands on the right of the D to head on a long chip upfield that just eludes Havertz. Benzema might have had a hat-trick already had he been in blue.

16 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

The problem with this selection is that when Havertz goes down the inside-forward channels, it's Kante in the middle and among his many qualities isn't gold-standard finishing or even some compensatory height to make himself a nuisance.

Kante drags his shot wide - Michael Regan/Getty Images

14 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

James is penalised for a handball after Chalobah had rolled Haveetz in down the inside left. He took it to the byline and stood up a cross that was juts too high for Kante but it skipped on to James who was judged to have trapped it with his right biceps. Not sure he did. Looked like his chest to me.

12 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Big chance for Kante on the half-volley to the right of he penalty spot. Fernandez had played a fine 60-yard diagonal out to James pushed high on the right and he worked his cross over that was turned into Kante's stride but he hooked his effort horribly wide

Kante shoots - Michael Regan/Getty Images

10 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Bad error from Modric, underhitting a pass intended for Kroos. Gallagher latches on to it 25 yards out and tries to slip in Havertz but passes it straight to Carvajal who had tacked into the box to block the pass.

8 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Benzema's foot is trodden on as he goes up for a header or rather when he lands and he winces. Courtois is given the Stamford Bridge bird.

Militao arcs a diagonal out to Vinicius on the left, he cuts inside and leaves James chasing shadows but then he pumps his cross over the box and out for a foal-kick. Too much leather.

5 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Dainty footwork from Valverde in the old left-half position but his raking pass up the left is cut out by Chalobah. For the first time Vinicius has a chance to accelerate from a standing start but Fofana is out by the touchline and denies him the space to pile forward.

3 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Carvajal, who always makes a mountain out of a molehill, rolls around after kicking the bottom of Havertz's foot to earn a throw-in. It probably hurt but not that much. Real stroke the ball around inside their own half but Camavinga almost leaves his back pas short enough for Havertz to pounce on 18 yards but Courtois is out to smash it clear.

1 min Chelsea 0 (0) Real Madrid 0 (2)

Ancelotti and Lampard, wearing pundit trainers, embrace before kick-off. And then Gallagher kicks off, rolling it back to Thiago Silva who chips a long diagonal up the left and Real Madrid see it out for a throw-in.

Kovacic and Modric

Not only shake hands but they exchange kisses, too. Former team-mates and Real Madrid and enduring ones for Croatia.

The teams are in the tunnel

The Liquidator fades out so they can play the Champions League anthem when they come out. Real Madrid are wearing black socks because of Chelsea's white. Very odd combo that: white/white/black. Not sure why it looks so unusual. They wore it here last year after all but going light/light/dark is uncommon. England rugby, obviously. But in football?

It is quite at Stamford Bridge as Sam says

Here's Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for a stark contrast:

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona awaits Milan. All Italian Champions League quarter final coming up on BT Sport. pic.twitter.com/iYCsmF05uw — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) April 18, 2023

Sam Wallace reports from Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard's team only includes one conventionally attacking player: Kai Havertz. The rest of it looks like a team set up to try to stop Real scoring and then wait for a chance. Trevoh Chalobah retains his place after a difficult afternoon on Saturday against Kaoru Mitoma in the defeat by Brighton. It's quiet at Stamford Bridge. Doesn't feel yet like the second leg of a Champions League quarter-final. There was a bit of a hostile reception for the Real team bus but becalmed inside the stadium.

Pep talk

Ashley Cole has Chelsea's three centre-backs and two wing-backs in a circle around him and is thumping his fist into his palm and talking very animatedly and loudly. Genuine passion and an exhortation to concentrate to finish.

Another look at that Chelsea formation

BT Sport reckons 3-4-2-1 with Gallagher and Kante tucked in behind Havertz. Given Potter's exclusion of a frankly derelict-looking Aubameyang and Broja's injury, it was a straight choice between Havertz and either Sterling or Felix.

A word from 'Don Carlo' as he seems to be known by the UK media

I like returning to the clubs I was at. I have a good memory here. It was really nice. Everyone is surprised by Chelsea's position. They have all the potential to be back at the top again. it will be hard to replicate the Abramovich era but they have the potential.

We are here to try to play our best. Last year this was our most difficult game in the Champions League so we don't want to think about the first leg.

Frank Lampard speaks to BT Sport, his once (and future?) employer

This two week period has been challenging [in terms of finding time to coach on the training pitch]. You do everything you can with preparation and meetings, those things you try to push. It's a reality of where we're at. The simple thing is to be clear and not over-complicate it. And for the layers to implement it with the passion these nights demand. You have to respect the opponent and I have to pick players who are in good nick, good shape. Starting with wing-backs last week I don't think it was an area we used enough. With this system you must get possession of the ball and get your wing-backs high up the pitch. We have the legs and energy in there to do that [in this selection]. You can't wait for a magic want and tell players to score more goals. It's about being more clinical. We have to stay in the game, not be crazy and keep a clean sheet. Then we have impact players to come into the game. It's something it's ours to change, not scoring enough goals. Can we be effective?

And for those of you watching in black and white

Chelsea Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana: James, Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic, Cucurella; Gallagher; Havertz.

Substitutes Mendy, Azpilicueta, Hall, Zakaria, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Joao Felix, Mudryk, Sterling, Mount, Chukwuemeka.

Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Substitutes Lunin, Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Lucas, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Rudiger, Mariano, Lopez.

Referee Daniele Orsato (Italy)

What formation is that?

Looks like a 3-5-1-1? Or has Frank Lampard gone for two false nines?

Chelsea stick to three at the back

Real Madrid unchanged

Some consider it disrespectful to name the team so early. Marcelo Bielsa wanted to announce his at his Friday press conference but was told other managers would consider it insultingly arrogant. Lord knows why. Carlo likes to go early, too:

Chelsea's will be along in about 25 minutes if last week is a guide.

Preview: Wanted – a distinctive identity and sense of common purpose

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the second leg of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid, which they start 2-0 down. It's only two years ago that Chelsea conjured up a 2-0 home victory over Real in the 2021 semi-final to put them on the path to winning their second European Cup but they are in far worse shape now than then and their defence, denuded of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho screening in front of them, looks too flimsy to hold out against Messrs Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo while their toothlessness resembles Les Dawson's Nona.

Still, Real Madrid, having fired the first shots in a peculiar, phoney 'No, you are' war with Barcelona over a fascist dictator's football proclivities, were very vulnerable to Chelsea's counter-attacks early in the first leg and more poise from Raheem Sterling and more pace and precision from Joao Felix would have rewarded their forays with a goal. It is unlikely that they will leave their defence so exposed with too many players committed forward for set-pieces in London but Liverpool did show in the first 15 minutes of the Round of 16 match at Anfield before capitulating so dramatically that you can rattle their back four with bite in the press and speed down the channels.

Chelsea sold out sign at Stamford Bridge - Nick Potts/PA Wire

Whether the dressing-room visit of those venerable customers of Harry Enfield's Notting Hill boutique, I Saw You Coming, namely Chelsea's owners after their defeat by Brighton, will have done the trick and injected a modicum of fighting defiance into a group of players patently desperate for both direction and coherence, I'm not so sure. Players are motivated by myriad things, collective pride, personal ambition, an authentic connection with the club and its fans, 'a ton of cash, an amusing clock and a sack of French porn' ... but by the urging of billionaires who have been there for less than a year? Stranger things have happened but a team so bereft of a distinctive identity and sense of common purpose seldom suddenly finds them and clicks.

Vinicius Junior and Toni Kroos were rested for Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Cadiz on Saturday while Luka Modric, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga started on the bench. All should return tonight in what ought to be an unchanged XI from the one Carlo Ancelotti sent out at the Bernabéu.

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kanté missed the Brighton match but are certain picks for Frank Lampard who will have to turn to Marc Cucurella at left-back following Ben Chilwell's red card in Madrid.Kalidou Koulibaly is injured, Lampard reported concerns but has not ruled out Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek while the following members of Chelsea's first-team squad/ cast of the Longest Day, are not registered for Uefa club competition: Benoît Badiashile, Noni Madueke, David Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Join us for team news from 6.40ish.