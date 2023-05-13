Chelsea reportedly hire ex-PSG, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino coached Paris Saint-Germain for 18 months from 2021-2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino is back coaching in the English Premier League after Chelsea reportedly appointed him as the club's next manager, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He will replace interim manager Frank Lampard, who took over for Thomas Tuchel after Chelsea fired him one month into the season on Sept. 7. Pochettino, 51, was reportedly on the team's shortlist soon after Tuchel's departure. He will begin next season as the head coach, per Romano, with Lampard staying on as interim until the end of this season.

Pochettino last coached for Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1 but parted ways on July 5, 2022, after 18 months. He had spent the previous five-and-a-half years with Tottenham Hotspur and coached Southampton for one season in 2013. Pochettino accumulated a 55-15-14 record with PSG, a 159-62-72 record with Spurs and a 23-18-19 with Southampton. He's also gone 31-15-21 in international competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

Chelsea needs Pochettino to turn around a club that spent almost $600 million since Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly bought the team a year ago. The Blues currently sit 11th in the league table and have lost or drawn in 11 of their last 12 matches in the past two months.