What can Chelsea achieve next season?

[BBC]

Since that heavy defeat by Arsenal, they have been on an obvious run of form but actually they were pretty consistent even before that - and at home especially.

Look at the teams around them. Newcastle have not really hit the same heights this season, Manchester United have dropped off it and so have West Ham, so a sixth or seventh-placed finish to potentially get them into Europe has really brought optimism.

It has given this Chelsea team something to grab onto because it did not look like there would be anything to build on halfway through the season.

What’s made the difference in recent games? Well...Cole Palmer hasn’t done too bad!

But in all seriousness, Mauricio Pochettino is a good coach - it just takes time and confidence. We saw it in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City where they did well but just were not converting their chances. They have got good individual players and just needed to work on playing as a team.

When you win a few games, supporters start to relax a bit and you get a steady squad. Before, they were all fighting for their positions and there just had not been that continuity in the team. Pochettino needed to find the right formula, and he seems to be getting somewhere towards it.

Looking to next season, it is not so much about what they can achieve but about making sure they finishing in the top four to secure a place in the Champions League given the amount of money and talent at Stamford Bridge.

Their main thing over the summer will be getting a lot of people out of the building. When the manager looks at their squad and sees players that cannot even fit on the bench, that can cause problems. They are far too heavy and that will need sorting as well as making sure everyone is fully fit.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Nicola Pearson