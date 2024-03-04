Checking in on the SEC men’s basketball standings entering final week of the regular season

With two games to go in the men’s basketball regular season, LSU continues to impress down the stretch.

Winners of four of their last five, the Tigers sit at 8-8 in conference play after winning just two SEC games last season. While an NCAA Tournament bid is likely out of the question barring an impressive run in Nashville next week, an NIT bid is still very much in play, which would be a good sign of progress in Year 2 under Matt McMahon.

First, though, LSU has two more regular season games against Arkansas and Missouri. It will likely be favored against both and has a good chance of reaching the double-digit win threshold in conference play.

In the meantime, here’s how the standings look with two games to go.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-21 (0-16 SEC)

Last Game: L 84-78 vs. Ole Miss

Next Game: Home vs. Auburn

Vanderbilt Commodores

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-21 (3-13 SEC)

Last Game: L 75-61 vs. LSU

Next Game: Away at Kentucky

Arkansas Razorbacks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 14-15 (5-11 SEC)

Last Game: L 111-102 at Kentucky

Next Game: Home vs. LSU

Georgia Bulldogs

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 15-14 (5-11 SEC)

Last Game: L 70-56 vs. Texas A&M

Next Game: Home vs. Ole Miss

Texas A&M Aggies

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 16-13 (7-9 SEC)

Last Game: W 70-56 at Georgia

Next Game: Home vs. Mississippi State

Ole Miss Rebels

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 20-9 (7-9 SEC)

Last Game: W 84-78 vs. Missouri

Next Game: Away at Georgia

Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Record: 16-13 (8-8 SEC)

Last Game: W 75-61 at Vanderbilt

Next Game: Away at Arkansas

Mississippi State Bulldogs

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 19-10 (8-8 SEC)

Last Game: L 78-63 at Auburn

Next Game: Away at Texas A&M

Florida Gators

Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner

Record: 20-9 (10-6 SEC)

Last Game: L 82-76 at South Carolina

Next Game: Home vs. Alabama

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 21-8 (11-5 SEC)

Last Game: W 111-102 vs. Arkansas

Next Game: Home vs. Vanderbilt

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 22-7 (11-5 SEC)

Last Game: W 78-63 vs. Mississippi State

Next Game: Away at Missouri

Alabama Crimson Tide

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 20-9 (12-4 SEC)

Last Game: L 81-74 vs. Tennessee

Next Game: Away at Florida

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 24-5 (12-4 SEC)

Last Game: W 82-76 vs. Florida

Next Game: Home vs. Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Record: 23-6 (13-3 SEC)

Last Game: W 81-74 at Alabama

Next Game: Away at South Carolina

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire