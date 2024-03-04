Checking in on the SEC men’s basketball standings entering final week of the regular season
With two games to go in the men’s basketball regular season, LSU continues to impress down the stretch.
Winners of four of their last five, the Tigers sit at 8-8 in conference play after winning just two SEC games last season. While an NCAA Tournament bid is likely out of the question barring an impressive run in Nashville next week, an NIT bid is still very much in play, which would be a good sign of progress in Year 2 under Matt McMahon.
First, though, LSU has two more regular season games against Arkansas and Missouri. It will likely be favored against both and has a good chance of reaching the double-digit win threshold in conference play.
In the meantime, here’s how the standings look with two games to go.
Missouri Tigers
Record: 8-21 (0-16 SEC)
Last Game: L 84-78 vs. Ole Miss
Next Game: Home vs. Auburn
Vanderbilt Commodores
Record: 8-21 (3-13 SEC)
Last Game: L 75-61 vs. LSU
Next Game: Away at Kentucky
Arkansas Razorbacks
Record: 14-15 (5-11 SEC)
Last Game: L 111-102 at Kentucky
Next Game: Home vs. LSU
Georgia Bulldogs
Record: 15-14 (5-11 SEC)
Last Game: L 70-56 vs. Texas A&M
Next Game: Home vs. Ole Miss
Texas A&M Aggies
Record: 16-13 (7-9 SEC)
Last Game: W 70-56 at Georgia
Next Game: Home vs. Mississippi State
Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 20-9 (7-9 SEC)
Last Game: W 84-78 vs. Missouri
Next Game: Away at Georgia
LSU Tigers
Record: 16-13 (8-8 SEC)
Last Game: W 75-61 at Vanderbilt
Next Game: Away at Arkansas
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Record: 19-10 (8-8 SEC)
Last Game: L 78-63 at Auburn
Next Game: Away at Texas A&M
Florida Gators
Record: 20-9 (10-6 SEC)
Last Game: L 82-76 at South Carolina
Next Game: Home vs. Alabama
Kentucky Wildcats
Record: 21-8 (11-5 SEC)
Last Game: W 111-102 vs. Arkansas
Next Game: Home vs. Vanderbilt
Auburn Tigers
Record: 22-7 (11-5 SEC)
Last Game: W 78-63 vs. Mississippi State
Next Game: Away at Missouri
Alabama Crimson Tide
Record: 20-9 (12-4 SEC)
Last Game: L 81-74 vs. Tennessee
Next Game: Away at Florida
South Carolina Gamecocks
Record: 24-5 (12-4 SEC)
Last Game: W 82-76 vs. Florida
Next Game: Home vs. Tennessee
Tennessee Volunteers
Record: 23-6 (13-3 SEC)
Last Game: W 81-74 at Alabama
Next Game: Away at South Carolina