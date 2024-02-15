Advertisement

Check out Stephen Curry's insane opposite tunnel, full-court pregame shot

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz
This shot is insane, even by Stephen Curry's standards.

Curry was warming up at the Chase Center before the Warriors took on the Clippers Wednesday night, and he ended his warmup with the most ridiculous heave ever... and nothing but net.

There has never been a player like Wardell Stephen Curry. Enjoy watching him play while we can because some day he will walk away.