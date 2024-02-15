Check out Stephen Curry's insane opposite tunnel, full-court pregame shot

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz

This shot is insane, even by Stephen Curry's standards.

Curry was warming up at the Chase Center before the Warriors took on the Clippers Wednesday night, and he ended his warmup with the most ridiculous heave ever... and nothing but net.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL



STEPH FULL-COURT TUNNEL SHOT pic.twitter.com/rWCfjq9Xxl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2024

HE LAUNCHES IT.



HE SCORES. pic.twitter.com/7sB3AGCpz2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 15, 2024

There has never been a player like Wardell Stephen Curry. Enjoy watching him play while we can because some day he will walk away.