Check out these highlights of new Broncos DL Zach Allen

The Denver Broncos signed defensive lineman Zach Allen to a three-year, $45.75 million contract earlier this week.

Allen is now poised to serve as one of the team’s starting defensive ends, replacing Dre’Mont Jones, who left in free agency to join the Seattle Seahawks. Allen spent the first four years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, and his numbers were similar to Jones’ last season.

In Denver, Allen will reunite with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who held that same position in Arizona from 2019-2022. Allen will be joining the Broncos with a strong endorsement from former teammate JJ Watt.

Here are highlights from Allen’s time in Arizona:

Here’s footage of Allen mic’d up:

And his highlights from college:

Allen is one of the biggest splash signings the Broncos made during free agency this week. The 25-year-old defensive lineman will aim to help the team get back on track after six-straight losing seasons before his arrival.

