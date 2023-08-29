Chase Lucas, Dylan Drummond among latest Lions roster cutdowns

With the roster cutdown deadline approaching on Tuesday, Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell continue to make moves to get the active roster down to 53 players. The latest round of reported cuts on Monday includes a couple of players who many projected to make the final 53.

Among the notables reportedly waived on Monday are CB Chase Lucas and WR Dylan Drummond.

Lucas played well in the preseason, but it wasn’t enough to save the second-year cornerback. Detroit’s seventh-round pick in 2022 out of Arizona State is expected to return on the practice squad.

The same is true of Drummond, an undrafted rookie from Eastern Michigan who was one of the team’s top receivers in the preseason with nine receptions. His route running and ability to make catches away from his body stood out for Drummond.

Detroit is also axing three offensive linemen, per Dave Birkett of the Free Press. Undrafted rookie tackles Connor Galvin and Ryan Swoboda are both being waived, as is guard Kayode Awosika. As Birkett notes, those moves will leave the Lions with just eight offensive linemen on the initial 53-man roster after also releasing vets Bobby Hart and Germain Ifedi earlier.

Detroit is also waiving undrafted rookie QB Adrian Martinez, who got scant playing time in the last couple of weeks of camp and preseason.

The Lions are keeping just 8 OL to start the year, waiving both UDFA OTs Ryan Swoboda and Connor Galvin and OG Kayode Awosika. Guessing all three will be PS-bound if they clear waivers — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 28, 2023

Those moves would leave the Lions with 69 players left, meaning 13 more need to be cleared by 4 p.m. on Wednesday. One of those will be injured QB Nate Sudfeld, though how exactly he’s handled remains up in the air.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire