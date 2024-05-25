- Brawler at the Hauler: Bob Pockrass, NASCAR on FOXBig week in NASCAR from the Stenhouse-Busch fight and Hall of Fame announcement, to Kyle Larson preparing for the "Double" NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shares his insights. Plus, NBA & NHL playoffs reach the Conference Finals & where have all the good "Kyle’s” gone?51:22Now PlayingPaused
- Pit Pass Live: Last day of practice for the Indy 500, Scott Dixon fastestJoin USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon and motor sports insider Nathan Brown as they recap the final day of Indianapolis 500 practice. Interviews include Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon and Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin.6:43Now PlayingPaused
Chase Elliott: ‘Super special to win with the 17 on the car’
Chase Elliott details how crew chief Greg Ives' call put the No. 17 up front late in the race to score the Xfinity Series win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.