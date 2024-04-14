Chase Elliott: ‘Couldn’t feel any better’ after Texas win
Chase Elliott details his emotions after snapping a 42-race winless streak with a NASCAR Overtime victory at Texas Motor Speedway.
Chase Elliott details his emotions after snapping a 42-race winless streak with a NASCAR Overtime victory at Texas Motor Speedway.
The 2020 Cup Series champion hadn't won since Talladega in October of 2022.
The Knicks get a tough matchup as the No. 2 seed in the East.
Leiter lasted 3 2/3 innings in his MLB debut for the Rangers.
The NHL Board of Governors is expected to approve the sale to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith on Thursday.
Coby White continued a career season with a career game for the Bulls in the play-in tournament.
Leiter has had three strong outings with Triple-A Round Rock this season.
Arman Tsarukyan appeared to punch a fan twice on his way into the Octagon during UFC 300 on Saturday night.
Vincent Goodwill and Bomani Jones preview the NBA Play-in Tournament, wonder how good Victor Wembanyama will be next year, and tell you their picks for some year-end awards.
Buckner is the 10th player the Colts have brought back from their 2023 squad.
Burke was placed on the 15-day IL Saturday with a fractured hand.
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
Matt Harmon and the Yahoo Fantasy pod are back with part two of our 'Draft Deep Dive' series on the wide receivers. Charles McDonald and Harmon look at the Texas and Washington WRs as well as identify their favorite deep sleepers on day two and three of the draft.
The world No. 1 is just one stroke back after Round 1 of the Masters.
What does New Orleans need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
The league is evolving away from the dynasties that ruled the past, and only time will tell if that's the right strategy.
The 2022 Masters winner hasn't finished lower than second in any of his last three starts.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Viewership for Monday night's game was up slightly from UConn's victory a year ago.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.